Join the Art March Parade Saturday on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Grab your favorite parasol, fanciest hat and loudest outfit for the Art March Parade on Waters Ave. It’s Saturday, July 8th starting promptly at 5 p.m.

Spaces are still available in this human powered parade, meaning no motor bikes or vehicles allowed. It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and spread a little cheer.

Date & Time: July 8, 2017

Parade starts at 5pm

Festival from 6pm to 8pm

Festival Location & Parade Start: It$ Amazing Shopping Center

Waters Ave and 37th Street

artmarchsavannah.com

www.facebook.com/savartmarch/

Art March Parade Fees:

Businesses – $25 + Donation

Non Profit – $20

Groups & Individuals – Free + Donation

Contact Information

Clinton Edminster

Art Rise Savannah, Executive Director

info@artrisesavannah.org

912-376-9953