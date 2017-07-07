Join the Art March Parade Saturday on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Grab your favorite parasol, fanciest hat and loudest outfit for the Art March Parade on Waters Ave. It’s Saturday, July 8th starting promptly at 5 p.m.

Spaces are still available in this human powered parade, meaning no motor bikes or vehicles allowed. It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and spread a little cheer.

Date & Time: July 8, 2017
Parade starts at 5pm
Festival from 6pm to 8pm

Festival Location & Parade Start: It$ Amazing Shopping Center
Waters Ave and 37th Street

artmarchsavannah.com
www.facebook.com/savartmarch/

Art March Parade Fees:
Businesses – $25 + Donation
Non Profit – $20
Groups & Individuals – Free + Donation

Contact Information
Clinton Edminster
Art Rise Savannah, Executive Director
info@artrisesavannah.org
912-376-9953

