Is Your Child in a Gang? Police say monitor their behavior

Could your child be in a gang and you not know it? Metro Police are urging parents to pay close attention to the child’s behavior.

Police say teenagers are committing a lot of crimes in Savannah. In fact, 17 year old Jerry Chambers, who arrested for the deadly crash and shooting in City Market on July 4th, was one of two teenagers in the SUV that night.

Police say Chambers is a gang member. Some parents say city leaders need to create more activities for children.

And, some city leaders say parents need to take responsibility for their child’s actions.

“Being able to hold not only parents accountable for the actions of their juvenile children that they haven’t taken reasonable steps to deal with and those that allow illegal activity to occur in their house” says Alderman Van Johnson, City of Savannah.

“They said they were going to make the environment safer, they were going to create opportunities so mother’s could work and people could sleep. So nobody’s sleeping now,” says Linda Wilder Bryan with Mothers of Slain Children.

Police are urging parents to know where their child is, who they’re with and what they’re doing. Monitor the child’s social media and phone activity. And, stay in contact with the child’s teachers and school administrators.