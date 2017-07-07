Dogs Saved from Hot Car… A Reminder to Never Leave Your Pet in a Unoccupied Vehicle

With summer temperatures soaring… it takes just seconds to put your pets in jeopardy… especially if they are left in a hot car.

Here is a frightening example. Last weekend… a concerned citizen in Roswell, Georgia observed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 9-1-1.

Within 18 seconds police were on the scene… and rescued not one… but two dogs… both suffering from heat exhaustion.

They discovered that the owner of the car and her family were inside a movie theater.

Although the car windows were cracked… the temperature in the front seat was a whopping 167-degrees.

It was extremely hot… and there was no breeze coming in and out of the car.

Fortunately, the dogs were taken to an emergency animal hospital where they were treated and released in good condition.

The owner has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

One can only assume the dog owner thought it was okay that the windows were cracked.

However… studies have shown this is not the case.

A 2002 study said the temperature rose 19 degrees in 10 minutes and cracking a window was not effective in reducing or delaying the temperature rise.

There is also another study where 2 cars were left in the sun… one had the windows cracked open and another with the windows shut… and at the end of 90 minutes there was only a 2 degree difference in interior temperature between the two vehicles.

In fact… air temperatures outside only to be 81 to 85 degrees for a dog to begin showing signs of distress.

In the United States… only in 16 states is it illegal to leave your dog in a unoccupied vehicle.

Police say if you see an animal trapped inside of a hot car… please call 9-1-1 immediately so that a tragedy can be avoided.