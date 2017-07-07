College student creates STEM camp for girls

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

When it comes to careers in the STEM field — that’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — women are underrepresented.

The number grows for African-American women, but Jermaya Patterson hopes to change that.

The Hampton University senior is the founder and executive director of Black Girls Do Stem (BGDS) — a free summer camp taking place at the West Broad Street YMCA.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview.

BDGS Camp at YMCA

