College student creates STEM camp for girls

When it comes to careers in the STEM field — that’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — women are underrepresented.

The number grows for African-American women, but Jermaya Patterson hopes to change that.

The Hampton University senior is the founder and executive director of Black Girls Do Stem (BGDS) — a free summer camp taking place at the West Broad Street YMCA.

Black Girls Do STEM campers dissecting owl pellets. [Courtesy of Jermaya Patterson, founder of BDGS]