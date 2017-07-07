Beware of ‘Make-a-Wish’ scam

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Secretary of State Brian Kemp is warning Georgians about a new scam.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, con artists holding out as government officials are calling people to tell them that they have won a cash sweepstakes through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, a national charity for sick children. To claim the prize, scammers tell the “winners” that they must first fork over thousands of dollars to cover processing fees.

Kemp urges Georgians not to be fooled and immediately report suspicious solicitations to the Charities Division.

“We all have to be vigilant for charity scams, and unfortunately, con artists are at it again to steal your hard-earned money,” stated Secretary Kemp. “These government imposters are sullying the name of a well-known, beloved charity for our nation’s sickest children. I am encouraging all Georgians to be on the lookout for fraud and help us hold these bad actors responsible for their reprehensible behavior.”

The Charities Division has not received any complaints yet, but Kemp wants to spread word of the scheme to prevent victims here in the Peach State. To report suspicious activity, call 1-404-654-6023. You can also email charities@sos.ga.gov to submit a complaint.

Please note, the Make-a-Wish Foundation does not conduct sweepstakes competitions.

For more information on this scam, go to the FTC’s website and wish.org.