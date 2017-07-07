Bay Street reopens following deadly crash investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic is flowing normally again on Bay Street in Downtown Savannah.

One lane was closed in each direction Friday morning, between Jefferson Street and Whitaker Street from 5:30 a.m until just before 8:00 a.m.

The lane closures allowed the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team to continue their investigation into Wednesday morning’s deadly crash, that happened after a shooting on Jefferson and West Julian streets in City Market.

The crash ended at the intersection of Bay and Barnard Streets.

Georgia State Patrol told News 3 there were surveying and forensically mapping the scene.

Although there is no visible evidence, Georgia State Patrol says there is evidence they marked on the night of the crash.

“What’s next is a very timely and time-consuming process. We put everything together, and we’re going to turn it over to the D.A’s office, with the information that we already have, plus the information that we gained from this and throughout our investigation,” said Corporal Gentry Mattox of Georgia State Patrol.

Corporal Mattox says they’re doing everything they can to make sure justice is served.