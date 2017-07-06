Watch Live: WSAV will live stream today’s City Council meeting online at 2 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 will live stream today’s City Council meeting online at 2 p.m.
What to watch for:
- Community members have planned a “walk of solidarity” in what they call a “Savannah City Council Shakeup” for Scott Waldrup who was killed after being struck by a SUV that was fleeing police near City Market just after midnight on July 5. The group plans to attend the City Council meeting and several members of the group are expected to speak.
- Motion to Approve Resolution Accepting the Short-term Vacation Rental Report
- Motion to Approve 90-Day Stay on Hotel Development in the Downtown Area
- A complete Agenda of today’s meeting is here.