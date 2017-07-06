Video: Police rescue dogs from hot car in Roswell

Editor’s Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

ROSWELL, Ga. (WSAV) — Police rescued two dogs left in a hot car while a family was in a movie theater in Roswell, Georgia.

“The dogs were suffering from heat exhaustion. One was suffering from a seizure out of the scene,” said Officer Lisa Holland with Roswell Police Department.

“You can see in the video that the dog was clearly in distress.”

A concerned citizen observed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 9-11.

Police rushed to the scene and rescued not one, but two dogs, both of which were suffering from heat exhaustion.

Though the car windows were cracked, the internal temperature of the vehicle was 167 degrees.

“It was extremely hot. There was no breeze coming in and out of that car,” said Officer Holland.

Roswell firefighters opened a fire hydrant to continue to cool the dogs.

The dogs were taken to an emergency animal hospital where they were treated and released in good condition.

The owner is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

Police say if you see an animal trapped inside of a hot car, call 911 immediately.