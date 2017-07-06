UPDATE: Autopsy of man found in hotel on Stephenson Ave. reveals ‘death not suspicious’

Related Coverage Metro detectives investigate death at hotel on Stephenson Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On June 30, Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department reported that their Violent Crimes detectives were investigating the death of an adult male at the Days Inn at 211 Stephenson Avenue. An autopsy determined this death to not be suspicious in nature.

At about 10 a.m. on June 30, officers responded to the hotel and found the male deceased in his room. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The victim’s name will be released upon notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.