Tybee Police seek public’s help to identify road rage suspect

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Police ask the public to assist in identifying the driver and passenger in the photographed vehicle.
The vehicle appears to be a silver, mid-2000 Buick occupied by a white male driver with tattoos on his left arm and an unidentified female passenger.
Detectives wish to speak to the occupants in reference to road rage incident involving a firearm.
Anyone with information about the driver and passenger is asked to contact Lieutenant Whitley at 912-472-5099.
Tybee road rage suspects
Tybee road rage suspects x
