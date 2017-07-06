Tybee Police seek public’s help to identify road rage suspect

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Police ask the public to assist in identifying the driver and passenger in the photographed vehicle.

The vehicle appears to be a silver, mid-2000 Buick occupied by a white male driver with tattoos on his left arm and an unidentified female passenger.

Detectives wish to speak to the occupants in reference to road rage incident involving a firearm.

Anyone with information about the driver and passenger is asked to contact Lieutenant Whitley at 912-472-5099.

Tybee road rage suspects Source: Tybee Island Police Department Facebook