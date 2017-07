SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Drivers may face delays on Bay Street tomorrow morning due to an accident investigation.

Bay Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, from Jefferson Street to Whitaker Street. The lane reduction will last from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will be conducting an investigation of the deadly accident on June 5 at this time.

Drivers may expect delays and are urged to use an alternate route.