Shots fired on Hilton Head last night, two subjects in custody

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two subjects are in custody after the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded last night to a report of shots being fired from a vehicle in a parking lot.

Patrons at Street Meet restaurant contacted emergency services after hearing two gunshots around 11:30 p.m.

No one was injured and no damage to property was reported.

Multiple customers who heard and saw the shooting were able to provide responding deputies with subject and vehicle descriptions.

Deputies later saw the vehicle matching the description at The Pantry on Matthews Drive.

The two subjects fled on foot as deputies approached the vehicle.

Christopher Mullen, 30, of Bluffton and Darren Mahaffey, 27, of Hilton Head Island were apprehended by deputies after a short foot chase and charged with Fleeing to Evade Arrest.

Mullen was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest and was subsequently charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm within the Town Limits of Hilton Head and Public Disorderly Conduct.

Mahaffey had an outstanding warrant for Assault and Battery from a prior incident. Both were incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center where bonds were set this morning.

Mullen’s bonds for his charges totaled $7,432.50 and Mahaffey’s bond for Fleeing to Evade Arrest was set at $1087.50.

Christopher Mullen was out on bond at the time of this incident for two separate 2016 arrests: Sale and Distribution of Cocaine and Domestic Violence 3rd degree.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corporal Ryan Chin at 843-255-3515 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous. Tippers may qualify for a possible reward.

