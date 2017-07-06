Scores march on Savannah City Hall following deadly downtown violence

(SAVANNAH) The death of a beloved restaurant general manager prompts scores of people to take to the streets in downtown Savannah Thursday. People gathered to march in memory of Scott Waldrup and against what some feel is escalating violence in the downtown area of the Hostess City. Waldrup was killed and eight others were hurt in the wake of 4th of July festivities. A shooting in City Market triggered a police chase that ended in a deadly crash. Waldrup and two people in the fleeing vehicle died at the scene.

The people who came together to march gathered at Sorry Charlie’s restaurant on the east side of Ellis Square. Around two hundred people marched up St. Julian Street, through Johnson Square, and down Bull Street to Savannah City Hall. Donald Lubowicki, co-owner of Circa 1875, says he knew Waldrup very well, adding that Waldrup’s self-sacrifice needs to be known by city leaders. “The fact that I’ve yet to see hero mentioned along with his name bothers me and I want to make sure that they know that here. He pushed three children out of the way to save their lives. He died, so I want to make sure his memory stays alive and he will not die in vain.” Lubowicki said. The marchers filled council chambers to capacity and many say their message to leaders centers on working together to find solutions to quell the violence that plagues the city. Much more coming up on News 3 at 6 p.m.