Red Cross calls for blood donations in summer shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donors to give in the wake of the summer donation shortage.

Nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled during the Independence Day week due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gatherings.

A critical shortage of blood donations may lead to delays in urgent medical care to vulnerable patients.

Several blood drives are available throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through the weekend to combat this shortage.

Take a look at the list below to see if there is a drive near you or enter your zip code on the American Red Cross website.

Thursday, June 6

Savannah Blood Donation Center

25 Tibet Ave

Savannah, Ga 31406

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm

(Blood & Platelets)

Memorial Health University Medical Center

4700 Waters Avenue

Savannah, Ga 31405

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

(Blood only)

Friday, June 7

Savannah Blood Donation Center

25 Tibet Ave

Savannah, Ga 31406

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm

(Blood & Platelets)

Saturday, June 8

Savannah Blood Donation Center

25 Tibet Ave

Savannah, Ga 31406

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 pm

(Blood & Platelets)