Red Cross calls for blood donations in summer shortage

By Published:
An American Red Cross employee draws blood from a donor at a blood drive. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The American Red Cross is encouraging blood donors to give in the wake of the summer donation shortage.

Nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled during the Independence Day week due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gatherings.

A critical shortage of blood donations may lead to delays in urgent medical care to vulnerable patients.

Several blood drives are available throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through the weekend to combat this shortage.

Take a look at the list below to see if there is a drive near you or enter your zip code on the American Red Cross website.

 

Thursday, June 6

Savannah Blood Donation Center

25 Tibet Ave

Savannah, Ga 31406

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm

(Blood & Platelets)

 

Memorial Health University Medical Center

4700 Waters Avenue

Savannah, Ga 31405

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

(Blood only)

 

Friday, June 7

Savannah Blood Donation Center

25 Tibet Ave

Savannah, Ga 31406

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm

(Blood & Platelets)

 

Saturday, June 8

Savannah Blood Donation Center

25 Tibet Ave

Savannah, Ga 31406

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 pm

(Blood & Platelets)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s