Ready to roll: Coastal Heritage Society mobile museum brings educational activities to the community

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
CHS Mobile Museum

They say that kids lose some of the knowledge over the summer that they gained during the academic year.

It’s called the summer slide– and despite the name, it isn’t fun.

So, what can your children do during their break?

Museums are a good tool to help keep them engaged in learning.

The Coastal Heritage Society operates several museums that educate as well as entertain.

Now they’re bringing the fun and learning to you!

CHS CEO Sandra Baxter joins the conversation with information on this exciting new adventure.

Click play button in the video box to watch the interview.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s