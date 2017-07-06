Peaceful ‘walk of solidarity’ planned to honor local man killed by vehicle fleeing police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community members have planned a “walk of solidarity” in what they call a “Savannah City Council Shakeup” for Scott Waldrup who was killed after being struck by a SUV that was fleeing police near City Market just after midnight on July 5.

According to an event page created on Facebook, the group says, “Get up and do it. Meet at Sorry Charlies at 12:30 and then we will roll to City Council Meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 2nd Floor of City Hall. Need to sign in, pass through metal detector and show ID. If one wishes to speak, just need to fill out a speaker card with the clerk of council. We need to show solidarity for our beloved friend and the family that is Savannah F&B. Stand up friends.”

Waldrup is being remembered and hailed as a hero. Witnesses say Waldrup was pushing others to safety when he was hit. Savannah Police Chief Joseph Lumpkin says Waldrup died at the scene.

He worked as the General Manager of The Grey Bar & Restaurant, an upscale eatery on MLK Boulevard, a few blocks from where Waldrup died. The restaurant’s Facebook page announced the loss in a post Wednesday morning:

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend and colleague Scott Waldrup who last evening became a victim of the unfettered violence that plagues the City of Savannah. Scott was more than the General Manager of The Grey. He was part of the very soul of who we are and what we do. His contributions were exponential because of the purity and generosity of his spirit. Those of us who knew him are truly lucky and infinitely better people for having had him, for far too short a time, in our lives. Please keep his mother Terry, his father Dave, his partner Tart and his sisters Stacey and Jennifer in your thoughts. Scott, we love you and we will miss you more than mere words can describe. The Grey will be closed for all service today.”