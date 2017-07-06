No bond for City Market shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jerry Chambers Jr., who was arrested as a suspect in the early morning shooting and vehicle crash that occurred in Downtown Savannah June 5, appeared in court today.

No bond was set as Chambers waived the first hearing. His next court appearance is set for August 17, 2017, at 2 p.m.

Chambers is charged with three counts of felony murder for the shooting and the deadly crash. He also faces two counts of party to a crime and fleeing charges.

Just over a year ago, Chambers was involved in a shooting and robbery at the Savannah Mall, which left a 63-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Chambers faced charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. He was released in juvenile court.