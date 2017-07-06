Hilton Head cancer patients get a special delivery of warmth and hope

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy in Hilton Head got a special delivery from a local business Thursday morning—a note of encouragement and a warm blanket.

“You are the best, love, love… and I got a big heart,” said Timothy Anthony Wright as he read the “Message of Hope” on his note card during chemo.

“A lot of the treatments we give… there’s a lot of pain and suffering, a lot of insecurities, many patients are alone, and, you know when you were a child growing up, didn’t you have a teddy bear?,” said Dr. Gary Thomas, a medical oncologist at St. Joseph’s/Candler in Hilton Head, “Just a simple symbol that you can hold on to, and say hey this is here for me, I think is a very important thing.”

It’s a partnership between Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society – delivering a little bit of warmth and hope to cancer patients across the US.

“ We don’t do this with a lot of other dealerships,” said Crystal Feller with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, “We really appreciate what the Subaru dealerships, local and nationally, give to the cancer patients, whether they’re dealing with a blood cancer or other cancers, we want patients to know that there is a support system from their local communities.”

Here in Hilton Head, The Surf radio host and cancer survivor Craig Matthews joined for the visits.

“That day that you get told that you have cancer, there’s nothing in the world that really prepares you for that,” said Matthews, “Just to know that somebody out there cares enough to write a note to you, or gives you a blanket or something like that… really can make the difference between fighting and not fighting.”

For Wright, on his second fight with prostate cancer, Thursday was all about the future.

Grew up in Jasper County, worked 37 years on Hilton Head,” said Wright, “I think I’m gonna make it down this road… and I’m hoping to put five more years in and then maybe I’ll learn how to play golf.”

If you would like to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, you can visit their website here.