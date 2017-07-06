Haley sends strong warning to China on trade with NKorea

By Published:
North Korea
In this July 5, 2017, photo United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, respond to Russia's statements, during United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, at U.N. headquarters.Having lost patience with China, the Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program, including an option that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North’s economy afloat. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is warning China it risks its massive trade with the United States if its trade with North Korea violates U.N. sanctions.

Nikki Haley’s remarks came in a hard-hitting speech to an emergency meeting of the Security Council following Pyongyang’s successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Haley says “the world has become a more dangerous place” and the U.S. will use its “considerable military forces” to defend itself and its allies, but prefers to use trade. She adds that “much of the burden of enforcing U.N. sanctions rests with China,” which accounts for 90 percent of trade with North Korea.

Haley said Wednesday that the Trump administration will work with China and other countries but will not repeat past “inadequate approaches.”

