Five arrested in Effingham County drug bust

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Rincon Police Department, conducted a joint drug operation in Effingham County.

The operation resulted in the arrest of five individuals.

Investigators with both agencies conducted simultaneous search warrants at two different residences. During this operation, thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were seized as well as stolen firearms, U.S. currency, vehicles, and numerous other drug-related items.

Effingham County drug bust Keith Fehnel, 46 [Courtesy Effingham County Sheriff's Office] Michael Benjamin, 54 [Courtesy Effingham County Sheriff's Office] Stefanie Barnes, 37 [Courtesy Effingham County Sheriff's Office] Jeanie Isenberg, 46 [Courtesy Effingham County Sheriff's Office] Purnell Ross, 47 [Courtesy Effingham County Sheriff's Office]

The five individuals arrested were Michael Benjamin of Rincon, Georgia, Keith Fehnel of Rincon, Georgia, Stefanie Barnes of Rincon, Georgia, Pernell Ross of Guyton, Georgia, and Janine Eisenburg of Guyton, Georgia.

Each of the individuals faces multiple charges to include trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking prescription medication, and various other drug-related charges.

Michael Benjamin faces additional charges of possessing a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.