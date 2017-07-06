Carter says he supports plan to repeal ACA before replacement is in place

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – First District Congressman Buddy Carter (R-Georgia) was in town yesterday, July 5, for the South of Derenne Business Association lunch.

News 3 caught up with the representative to ask him his thoughts on the GOP plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act—also known as Obamacare. Reports say the GOP proposed health care plan would result in more than 20 million people eventually losing health care coverage, with much of that in Medicaid cuts.

Now there’s talk of just repealing the ACA before a replacement bill is approved.

Congressman Carter said, “I would be okay with that, to repeal Obamacare, and let’s start working on a replacement plan. We’ve got to do something. Look, every day that we don’t do something, it gets worse.”

Carter says a repeal would not leave people with nothing. He says it would be done over time, and they will still be covered under the Republican plan.

 

