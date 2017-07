PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Breaking News Overnight: Fire crews rush to a house behind Port Wentworth City Hall after flames are spotted.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on July 5, on the corner of Barnsley Road and Aberfeldy Street.

Two witnesses told News 3 they thought a powerline may have fallen on the house.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries.

The cause is under investigation.