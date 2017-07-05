Want to help a little girl & her service dog? Here’s your chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eight year old Trinity Gardner just got her new service puppy, but now she needs help making the back yard safe to play. We get to meet Trinity, her mom, Judah and the woman who introduced us and find out how you can help.

Trinity needs a security fence in the back yard and the initial estimate was about $15,000.

If you’d like to help visit GoFundMe.com or attend the benefit this Thursday, July 6th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at RMC Boutique. It’s called the Cheek Chic Pop Up Shop. Twenty percent of the proceeds from designer Meredith Barfield’s T-shirt line are being donated to help with the fence project.

If you can’t go in person this week, use the discount code ‘Trinity’ through July 15th at TongueInCheekChic.com to help out and get a 10 percent discount.