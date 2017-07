SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department (SCMPD) held two press conferences to discuss the shooting and crash that occurred in Downtown Savannah early this morning.

Corporal Hillary Nielsen, SCMPD first spoke briefly to the media around 10:30 a.m.

Around 3:00 p.m. Chief Joseph H. Lumpkin, Sr. further discussed the shooting and crash, giving the latest updates.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach also spoke during the afternoon press conference.