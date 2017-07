It’s time to kick up your heels at one of the most fun events of the year!

The Tybee Prom is this weekend. It’s a fabulous night of music and dancing… and it’s all for a great cause. Money raised will benefit the Islands Feral Cat Project.

Watch our interview with organizer Shirley Sessions by clicking the play button in the video box.

More information here: https://www.tybeeprom.com/