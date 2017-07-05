Shooting and chase in Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)  — Metro Police say that three people have been fatally injured downtown.

News 3’s Darius Johnson was downtown when the shooting happened. He tells us he saw a white SUV pull up at Julian and Jefferson Streets. Someone inside the vehicle then fired several shots.

Police pursued a vehicle they believed to be involve in a shooting, which ended in a crash on Bay Street.

Several streets and a portion of Bay Street. were shut down while the scene was cleared. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

