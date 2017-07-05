Quik Chik assault suspects surrender to police in Bryan County

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WSAV) — The suspects responsible for assaulting a mother and her daughter at a Quik Chik restaurant have surrendered to police in Bryan County.

Both Nathaniel and Latasha Smith have been transported and are in the custody of the Baxley Police Department after turning themselves in this morning.

Police have been searching for the couple since June 22 when the assault was captured on surveillance video outside of the Quik Chik stand in Baxley.

The incident began when Nathaniel and Latasha Smith complained to the manager and owner of the Quik Chik, Jeanette Norris, citing that the chicken they received was not heated properly and there were not enough fries in the order.

Following a heated conversation, Norris refunded the customers. According to Chief James Godfrey, Baxley Police Department, the exchange then continued and Latasha Smith assaulted Norris, punching and knocking her to the ground.

Surveillance footage shows Norris’ 15-year-old daughter emerging from a truck to help her mother. She was then assaulted by Nathaniel Smith who punched the teenager, pushing her against a brick wall.

Both Nathaniel and Latasha Smith have been charged with Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children.