Pedestrian killed by vehicle fleeing police hailed as a hero

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man killed when a police chase ends in a crash is being remembered and hailed as a hero. Scott Waldrup died when an SUV fleeing police after a shooting in City Market a few hours after 4th of July fireworks wrapped up.

The fleeing vehicle careened off Bay Street and smashed into a pole at the intersection of Barnard Street. Witnesses say Waldrup was pushing others to safety when he was hit. Savannah Police Chief Joseph Lumpkin says Waldrup died at the scene.

He worked as the General Manager of The Grey Bar & Restaurant, an upscale eatery on MLK Boulevard, a few blocks from where Waldrup died. The restaurant’s Facebook page announced the loss in a post Wednesday morning:

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend and colleague Scott Waldrup who last evening became a victim of the unfettered violence that plagues the City of Savannah. Scott was more than the General Manager of The Grey. He was part of the very soul of who we are and what we do. His contributions were exponential because of the purity and generosity of his spirit. Those of us who knew him are truly lucky and infinitely better people for having had him, for far too short a time, in our lives. Please keep his mother Terry, his father Dave, his partner Tart and his sisters Stacey and Jennifer in your thoughts. Scott, we love you and we will miss you more than mere words can describe. The Grey will be closed for all service today.”

Waldrup is being remembered as an extraordinary person by those who knew him, including the President of Savannah’s Downtown Business Association, Karen Guinn.

“Scott was such a ray of light. People that frequent the Grey know him and know his smile. He never met a stranger, and ya’ know, he was the ultimate embodiment of what hospitality is in our city.” Guinn said. She adds that his final act of heroism is the truest testament to the kind of person Waldrup was.

“It doesn’t surprise me…he was, he took care of everybody and he was always there with a story, with a gracious smile, and really, I mean he’s the truest definition of a true host.” said Guinn.

