Our Hometown: Rape Crisis Center hosts Survivor Summer Camp

A new camp in Savannah is focusing on teenage survivors of sexual assault.

Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13, the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire is hosting its second session of Survivor Summer Camp– a 4 day event designed to support girls who are survivors of child molestation or sexual abuse.

Topics include self-esteem, coping skills, health and wellness.

Camp activities will include arts and crafts, games, poetry, and presentations from guest speakers.

The camp will take place at Savannah Botanical Gardens from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and is open to girls ages 8-13 .

It is free and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to request an application, call: 912-233-3000 or email counselor@rccsav.org.