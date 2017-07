BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A kitchen explosion at Fat Patties in Bluffton has left one injured.

The explosion caused by a gas stove at the restaurant caused severe burns to a cook’s chest and arms.

According to the Bluffton Fire Public Information Officer, the cook is now being flown to the Augusta Burn Center.

No one else was injured, according to Bluffton Fire and Police spokespeople.

The restaurant will likely be closed for a few days due to kitchen damage.