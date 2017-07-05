Hilton Head Town Council meets to discuss town manager’s position

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Town Council met Wednesday afternoon in an executive session to discuss Town Manager Steve Riley’s contract and position.

Riley has worked for the town since 1991, holding the position of town manager since 1994. Town council just renewed Riley’s contract in April. Since then, News 3 has learned from council members, he is currently a finalist for city manager in San Marcos, Texas.

Last year he was up for a city manager position in Savannah and a city administrator position in Davenport, Iowa. At that time, Riley had said personality conflicts with Hilton Head Mayor David Bennett led him to look for a job closer to home in Nebraska.

After an hour and ten minutes in session, town council said they are taking no action at this time.

Riley was not at the meeting and Mayor Bennett declined to comment.