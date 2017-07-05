Estill Police continue search for man wanted in strong arm robbery

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Estill Police Department reports they arrested Devin White. He was wanted for charges of strong arm robbery and was considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he worked with Marris Gant who is still on the loose. Gant, 5’6” and 145 lbs., is wanted for charges of strong arm robbery and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Gant, contact the Estill Police Department at Hampton County Dispatch at 803-943-9261 or 911; or call the Estill Police Department at 803-625-3699 during their office hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m.