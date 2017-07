PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Coleraine Drive in Port Wentworth early this afternoon.

Crews from the Port Wentworth Fire Department and the Garden City Fire Department put out the fire before flames could spread to the home.

A shed in the backyard of the Port Wentworth home has been damaged by the fire.

No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.