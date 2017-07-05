Advisory: Traffic shift to begin on President Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A traffic shift is scheduled to begin July 6 as a part of the President Street project.

The shift will occur after 9 a.m. tomorrow on President Street between East Broad and the Truman Parkway.

Westbound traffic will be shifted onto the new roadway while eastbound traffic will remain in its current configuration, except for a hard shift at the railroad tracks next to the Truman Parkway overpass.

At this location, all four lanes of traffic will be placed on the newly constructed north half of the future Bilbo Canal bridge.

This configuration will allow for the construction of the south half of this bridge while maintaining four lanes of traffic.

Minor delays are expected during the shifting of traffic, as well as single lane closures. Drivers are urged to observe the posted 20 mph speed limit in the area.

The President Street project is expected to be completed at the end of 2017.

For more information about the project, go to www.savannahga.gov/president.