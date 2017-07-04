Our Hometown: 5th Annual Tybee Prom set for July 8

It’s time for the 5th annual Tybee Prom – so don your favorite prom attire from any decade or “Tybee-time formal” and dance the night away with Sassy Cats & the Toms Band, Girlfriends, and DJ Barri Marshall.

The event takes place this Saturday, July 8, from 7 to 11 pm at Tybee American Legion Post #154.

This year’s theme– “Tybee Prom Red Carpet.”

Wear your favorite red carpet attire and accessories.

There will be a gift for the most original or “Tybee-time-red carpet” ensemble and A new queen and king will be crowned!

Proceeds will benefit the Islands Feral Cat Project.

Tickets are $30 and will be available at Seaside Sisters on Highway 80.

For more information, visit: www.tybeeprom.com or call 912-786.0786 or 912.484.7355.