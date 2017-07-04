Oh say can you sing? WSAV tests National Anthem IQ

On this Independence Day WSAV Reporter Meredith Stutz hit the streets of downtown Savannah to see whether people knew the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner. See how they faired by clicking on the video above.

So, do you know how the famous tune goes?

Check out the lyrics below:

O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,

What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last gleaming,

Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight

O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?

And the rocket’s red glare, the bomb bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,

O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?