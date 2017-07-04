Holiday turns to appreciation day for Veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — As many celebrate the holiday others didn’t feel like firing up the grill today. To show appreciate and to take the load off Country Pride in Richmond Hill served free meals to veterans.

This is the fifth year this national chain has performed this good deed.

General Manager of Country Pride in Richmond Hill, Joe Clifford, said, “It’s just a great way to say thank you for their service and thank you for all they’ve done for us.”

Veterans expressed how much this meant to them today. Joe Evans served in the military for “13 years, 10 months, and 25 days,” after he was caught between two “88 Trucks,” which are bigger than tanks. This caused Evans to be disabled entirely on his right side.

This day of gratitude brought many past and present members of the military to share a few things they may have in common.

Former control and supply officer Roland Smith, also relocated to Savannah like Evans.

He is now a truck driver after six years in the military.

“My father was in the military the Korean War and that’s how he raised me,” Smith said.

If you are a veteran, or an active service member, just bring your Military I.D. to your local country pride to receive your free token of appreciation until closing.