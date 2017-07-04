Coffee art that’s “The Scream” worldwide

NBC- A South Korean barista is gaining popularity online with his recreation of famous paintings like Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” on the tops of cups of coffee.

Lee Kang-Bin’s passion started at the age of 17 when he first learned to make coffee.

Three years later, he even made it for his fellow troops during his military service at a camp near the border with North Korea.

He started making coffee art, or ‘cream art coffee’ as it’s referred to on social media, after leaving the military at the age of 21.

Two years later, he launched his own cafe, Cafe C. Through in central Seoul.

Lee now has over 160,000 followers on Instagram.

He even teaches other baristas around the world how to produce coffee art, and he has also started classes for enthusiasts in Seoul.

Each cup of art costs $8.72, slightly more expensive than a regular cup of latte found in other cafes in the South Korean capital.

Seeing as it takes a little time to make his creations, he uses cold coffee instead of hot, so as not to ruin its taste.