A shot of Savannah history on the Battlefield

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Another way to bring the family together on the fourth of July is ‘Family Fourth’ hosted by the Coastal Heritage Society. The Savannah History Museum offers a number of special exhibits that include a Loyalist and Liberty program as well as a musket firing training allowing visitors to have a real experience on the Battlefield.

Marketing and PR Director Holly Elliott says, “Its really important for us to recognize our past and our history and educate people on what’s going on here and what happened in our area here. Its very important for people to recognize the history of Savannah and learn more about what happened here. Outside of the Savannah history museum is an authentic revolutionary war battlefield and I think a lot of people don’t realize that revolutionary war happened in this area.”

The Loyalist and Liberty Program will still be available Thursday through Saturday at 10:20 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.