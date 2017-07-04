30 Seconds to Mars asks for 4th of July videos

(WSAV) – The band 30 Seconds to Mars is asking fans to submit videos of their Independence Day celebrations to be included in a upcoming music video. The band fronted by actor Jared Leto posted this message on their website:

“To our friends and family across the nation.

This Tuesday, the 4th of July, we are filming a massive portrait of America, capturing a single day in the life of this beautiful country in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

It’s an incredible opportunity to document the USA during a very important time in our country.

And we need your help.

We are asking you to film what’s important, impactful, challenging or inspiring to you.

It can be a single shot, a person, an entire event, or a compelling story – we want to see your America in all its imperfect glory.

When shooting, please try to be as brave, bold and creative as possible. The most compelling footage will be what makes it into the final portrait. ..”

To find out more and to submit video click here.