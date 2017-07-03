UPDATE: Police ID victim as the father of man arrested in Southbridge homicide

Related Coverage UPDATE: Police charge man in Southbridge homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested Charles Berger, Jr., 39, for the stabbing death of an adult male at the 300 building of the Villas on the Green condominiums at 8:39 a.m. pm July 2. The condominiums are a part of the Southbridge subdivision.

Police have identified Charles Berger, Sr. as the victim. He is the father of the man arrested.

At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to the area and found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to those injuries.

Investigators determined this incident to be domestic in nature.

Investigators identified Berger, Jr. as the suspect in this incident, and he was arrested at the scene. Berger, Jr. was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal attempt to commit murder. Additional charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.