Tybee police extend policing powers for holiday traffic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island Police are gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations.

Folks headed to and from Tybee Island for the holiday might see some extra blue lights along the way. As a way to cut down on accidents, Tybee Island Police can extend their policing powers.

Officers can now patrol and cite drivers beyond the city limits, all the way to the Bull River Bridge. Officials say the move was made all in the name of safety.

Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman said, “Now we can sort of take things into our own hands if need be to make sure to make sure the people aren’t engaged in distracted driving, aren’t speeding, etc. Those are the things that often cause traffic tie-ups out there.

The mayor says police will have this new deputizing power for the foreseeable future, especially during busy times of the year like summer holidays.

