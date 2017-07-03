Tybee Island Swings: Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to perform Fourth of July benefit concert

What’s better than patriotic music to celebrate the Fourth of July?

Tomorrow, there is a very special concert on Tybee Island featuring the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing this amazing group of musicians perform live, you don’t want to miss it!

Click the ‘play’ button in the video box to watch our interview with Jeremy “The Kingpin” Davis and Clay “Mr. Showtime” Johnson.

More details:
Tybee Island Swings featuring The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

July 4

6:30 pm

Tybee Post Theater

Tickets: $35 adults; $20, veterans & students

Proceeds benefit the Sua Sponte Foundation– a local 501C3 nonprofit that provides immediate support to the Warriors and families of the 1st Ranger Battalion

Click here for more information.

