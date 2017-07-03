Super senior: Statesboro woman completes lifelong dream

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — This time of year is marked with parties for moms, dads, grads, and the United States of America. Margaret Cone has a special reason to celebrate this summer.

She turned 71 years-old in the middle of May but it’s what happened at the beginning of the month that’s giving a new meaning to the collegiate term, “Super Senior.”

Cone has lived in Statesboro for her whole life with one underlying goal.

“I always wanted to be a college graduate,” she said.

After her four kids graduated from Georgia Southern University and retiring as a registered nurse for 40 years, Cone decided it was her turn.

In 2005 she enrolled at East Georgia State College. In that same year her daughter, Nicole, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cone took a significant amount of time off to help her with treatment and recovery. Her daughter would recover but then in 2015 she would be diagnosed with brain cancer. Thankfully she recovered.

Sadly the family would not out of the eye of life’s tragedies. In 2011 Cone’s husband, Clyde, died after surgical complications.

Still she did not give up her dream. She continued to go back to school.

“Kept me out of the house and kept me from going into depression,” Cone said.

Finally on May 5th Cone graduated Cum Laude with her associate’s degree from East Georgia State College. The very next day, she dawned a new robe and cap.

She graduated with her Bachelor of Science from Georgia Southern University. She enrolled in 2008 to further her education while also finished up at EGSC. She finished her spring semester at GSU with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

After years of work she finally joined the Class of 2017 with a word of wisdom for those students behind her.

“You can reach for the stars at any age,” she said.

Cone is currently studying to test in October to become a Certified Health Education Specialist. She hopes to return to work part-time as a result of her achievements.