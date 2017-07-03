Southeastern Grocers pledges July 4 profits to ‘Hope For The Warriors’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) — Southeastern Grocers today announced that for the third consecutive year, all profits generated at its grocery stores on Tuesday, July 4, will be donated in support of veterans, service members, and their families.

The parent company of BI-LO, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie has partnered once again with Hope For The Warriors.

“As we celebrate our independence this Fourth of July, we will continue to honor and give thanks to our military and their families for the sacrifices they make for our nation and the world,” says Anthony Hucker, President and Interim CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

With more than 10 years of service, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family, and hope for veterans, service members, and military families.

Last year alone more than $2 million dollars was donated to Hope For The Warriors during the Fourth of July campaign.

“As an organization, military affiliation is integrated into the foundation of Southeastern Grocers, as 80% of surveyed associates have served or have a family member that has served our country,” Hucker continued. “We want to provide hands-on support for those who have served and made sacrifices for our nation with Hope For The Warriors.”

Simply by shopping at BI-LO, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie on Independence Day, customers will help support those who serve and sacrifice for our nation.