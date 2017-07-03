Scores of new laws are now in effect in Georgia

(SAVANNAH) There are scores of new laws in Georgia that went into effect July 1st, the result of the 2017 legislative session. From a statute that allows guns on college campuses, to the expansion of medical marijuana, to extra money for people who make minimum wage, there are lots of new rules in the Peach State.

After two years of debate, the campus carry bill is the law of the land in Georgia, allowing handguns on any campus in the state’s public college or university system. The new campus carry law will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the state to carry a hand gun in a concealed manner on property that’s owned or leased by a college or university in the state. The law doesn’t allow any other type of gun to be carried, nor can you carry a handgun in an open manner. Gun owners are expected to know the law, which only gained Governor Nathan Deal’s support after exemptions were added, like banning weapons at sporting events, inside dorms, and at campus daycare centers. In Savannah, Armstrong State University offered a reactionary statement similar to the one issued by Savannah State University Monday afternoon. “Savannah State University is prepared to comply with HB 280. General information has been shared with the campus and more specific information will be shared with the campus community as students and faculty begin returning for fall classes.” the statement read.

Some of the other new laws in effect in Georgia include a revision to the safe place for newborns. Mothers can leave children up to 30 days old at fire stations, police stations, and licensed healthcare facilities without fear of prosecution as long as they physically hand the child over to someone, but they can not be compelled to share their name or address. Medical marijuana is expanded under another new law in the peach state, with more conditions eligible for treatment with cannabis oil, which is derived from marijuana. One new law is good news for some people who work for minimum wage. They could see bigger paychecks under house bill 243. This law requires additional pay to employees based on schedule changes. In education, House Bill 338 gives the state the power to step in if a school is under performing. If the school continues to do poorly, the state can convert it to a charter school. Gov. Deal signed dozens of others laws after this year’s legislative session, many of which went into effect July 1.

