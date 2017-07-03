Raw chicken spill shuts down I-75 in Henry County

HENRY CO., Ga. (WSAV) — A truck lost a load of raw chicken on a Georgia highway and the cleanup was nothing close to ordinary.

A tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 75 today was hauling chicken guts into Henry County Monday afternoon.

It is not clear how the driver lost his load, but the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says the spill shut down the Interstate northbound.

Clean up crews worked tirelessly in the heat to retrieve the chicken parts. Crews spread a white powdery substance to soak up what they couldn’t scrape off the pavement.

One lane re-opened to traffic, but according to the GDOT website, traffic will not clear until around 7:00 p.m.