Police seek woman accused of spending counterfeit $100 bills in Bluffton, Hilton Head

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort county Sheriff’s Office report a white female, between 5’6″ – 5’8″, 275-325 lbs and light brown hair, spent counterfeit $100 bills in several locations in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island.

The suspect was wearing the pictured animal print shirt at the time, and carrying a black purse with a large white panel on the front.

If you can identify the pictured individual or have any information about this individual, contact B. Kaase at 843-255-3307. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777.

