New road construction set to begin in Tybee Island

Tybee Island,

A heads up for those of you who travel back and forth to Tybee Island. Major road projects will soon be underway that city officials hope will lead to a smoother, safer commute.

Next week, crews will first begin work repaving Highway 80. The next phase of the project will include replacing the Bull and Lazaretto Creek Bridge, and creating emergency turn off lanes.

This multi million dollar project with Georgia DOT has been in the works for years. Tybee’s Mayor hopes it will help reduce the number of accidents.

“We petitioned the Governor and everybody, senators, everybody that we possibly can to make that happen, but the plans currently call for two new two bridges, but they will be infinitely better in terms of safety than what we have now,” says Jason Buelterman, Mayor of Tybee Island.

The road paving project along Highway80 and Butler Avenue begins July 10th.