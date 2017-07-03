Mom says she lost locket on Jekyll that has lock of hair from young daughter who passed away

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Consuela Brown of Statesboro has taken to Facebook to ask for help to find something near and dear to her heart. It’s her locket that she says she dropped near Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island. And it’s not just any locket–she says the glass locket contains a lock of her daughter’s hair. Brown explains her daughter Chloe Moon died in 2013 after being hit by a vehicle at the age of 10.

In a recent Facebook post, Brown writes: “It was lost in the first parking lot on the right at Driftwood Beach. Was in my lap and I had to have stepped out of the vehicle and dropped it there.”

If you have seen it, or have it, you can contact Consuela at 912-531-5091.